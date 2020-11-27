Giving back to give thanks: Free food giveaways throughout Gainesville feed the needy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For some, giving back is truly second nature. With the holiday season started, feeding those in need is their way of giving thanks.

“You know, I really just want to make sure that everyone can eat well and be well,” said Jess Larsen, the co-founder of the Gainesville Free Food Facebook group.

If Jess and his wife Christine of Gainesville could give out free groceries every day, they would. With extra frozen meats, produce and bread at their disposal, the couple let people come by to grab anything they need.

“But the moment they don’t have any money, they don’t know where to go,” added Larsen. “So they’re able to get food if they were to know where to go and it’s a really big deal to make sure that they are able to know where to go if they have the transportation capable of doing so. And for those that aren’t able to get anywhere because they are limited by transportation/mobility, we try to provide delivery if we can to them.”

Not only groceries but hot home-cooked meals were up for grabs outside of Gainesville city hall.

“I’ve been doing Thanksgiving here for six years,” said Jasper Roe with S.O.C.K. ministry.

Roe and volunteers have distributed hot meals, toiletries and of course socks among other clothing items to the homeless routinely since the pandemic started.

“Well it’s an honor that we can do this,” added Roe. “Each and every one of these people, we pay out of our own pockets. When we bring food these ladies make food and food and food. I started out I was doing peanut butter and jelly. Oh yeah. But that’s all I had! That was six years ago right there across the street.”

Find out more about Gainesville Free Food here and SOCK Ministry here.

