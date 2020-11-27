Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s Office raises money to bring Christmas to children in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to raise money to give a group of children an unforgettable Christmas morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is partnering with the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch. Last year they raised enough money to get each child everything on their list, and they are hoping to do the same again.

You can help make their goal a reality by making a monetary donation at any of the MCSO district offices or the central operations location. If you’re donating online or with a check be sure to put FSYR in the memo line.

Donations can also be made online by clicking here.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is proud to be partnering with the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch again this...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 23, 2020

