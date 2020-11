MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Thanksgiving feasting wasn’t just for humans.

Marion County Animal Services gave their shelter pets a great meal. The animals got a taste of turkey, green beans, and yams.

The food was provided by the Lake County Animal Shelter, which brought the meals Wednesday

A beautiful gift was delivered from the volunteers at Lake County Florida Animal Shelter yesterday. This group of loving... Posted by Marion County Animal Services on Thursday, November 26, 2020

