“Spirit of the Horse” show benefits local non-profit caring for more than 60 horses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit organization “Horses Without Humans”, is hosting their “Spirit of the Horse” event from December 11th through the 13th. All of the proceeds from this live show will benefit the roughly 70 horses the organization is helping.

Yvonne Barteau, the founder of the organization, is a lifelong horse trainer and said this is an opportunity for people to see the horses in person.

“It is wonderful, and it is so charming and so heartwarming. It’s so good for the horses, and it’s well done. The costuming, the lighting, and the music is fabulous. It’s so fun.”

Barteau and her team at the non-profit care for a range of different horse breeds and she said, “It’s a labor of love.”

She said she is there to rescue horses when they need her.

“I am a horse trainer, and my life has been made better because of horses.”

“They can go on to be fabulous horses, just like anything else. It’s just they were in the wrong hands or wrong situation, and we can see through that. We can see what they become, and we have to get them back to health.”

When she takes these horses in, the community is there to help as well, “There is so many costs involved with getting a horse back to health. Usually, when we put a call out or on Facebook, people step forward. They sponsor, or they foster horses. They help with expenses.”

This show is an opportunity for the community to help the horses and the organization.

“We count it as our biggest benefit of the year, which helps our over 60 rescue horses.”

They offer tours of their facility in Bell and their training facility at the Oaks Equestrian Center. To find out more information, click here. If you would like to purchase tickets to the “Spirit of the Horse” show, click here.

