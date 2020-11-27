Advertisement

The Chief Theatre is back

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:40 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The acting troupe is returning to the stage, after the community theatre was closed due to the

pandemic.

The Chief Theatre will present " Robin Hood and his merry men, " A comedic retelling of the classic story.

The play opens December 4th, and runs for two weekends ending of the 13th of December. Tickets are $13 dollars,

the theatre is located on East Park Avenue in Chiefland.

