What’s Growing On: Better tasting carbonated beverages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One researcher at the University of Florida is doing his part to make sure your sparkling wine this holiday season tastes good while also remaining cost efficient.

Dr. Andrew MacIntosh has been researching different carbonated beverage for the last 3 years.

“When I first came to the University of Florida, I wanted to know how could I use my background and my training to help benefit Florida companies,” said MacIntosh. “That is the purpose of an extension program. And the first thing I really delved into was carbonation.”

Carbonated beverages, in particular wines, have grown in popularity significantly in recent years. Carbonated wines have increased in sales by 56% in the last 10 years. MacIntosh says he has been tinkering with different carbonation levels in wines to make them taste better.

“What we found so far with sentry panels is people like the carbonated product and over 90 percent of some wine styles, the panelists preferred carbonated wine,” MacIntosh said. “That isn’t appropriate for all styles, we found very low acceptance in red wines, which was kind of expected, but it was something we wanted to test as well.”

“When it came to the carbonation level, there seemed to be equal preference across all carbonation levels,” said MacIntosh. “That was not expected and it’s actually a beneficial finding for a lot of the Florida industry. Carbonating at very high levels, such as champagne is difficult to do.”

MacIntosh says that should also reduce costs for companies if the carbonation levels can remain the same. If you would like to join one of the win-tasting panels for Dr. MacIntosh’s research, contact Katlyn Nau at knau@ufl.edu.

