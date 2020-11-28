Advertisement

‘Christmas in Columbia’ returns with multiple events

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual “Christmas in Columbia” event is underway. The Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce has 13 businesses fighting to see who has the best lights.

People can download a map and travel to the various light displays. People can then cast a vote for the best Christmas lights on the chamber Facebook page through December 20th.

The winner gets a deluxe marketing package and bragging rights. Cast your vote here.

‘Christmas Card Lane’ will be located in Olustee Park and Lake DeSoto. Businesses will display Christmas Cards to spread joy and thanks to community members.

Santa will visit Olustee Park starting on Dec. 3rd. He will make nightly visits Thursday-Saturday nights from 5-8 pm until Christmas.

Children can drop off letters to Santa from Nov. 28th - Dec. 18th at the Chamber of Commerce. With the help of residents at “The Canopy Senior Living”, they will deliver the letters to the North Pole and bring back Santa’s responses.

BREAKING: The Chamber of Commerce has signed an EXCLUSIVE deal with the North Pole for boys and girls to write letters...

Posted by Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

justice
Ocala man sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $800,000 fine
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
GFR Crash
Four car crash blocked traffic in Gainesville
Coronavirus generic
No COVID-19 update from Florida Department of Health on Thanksgiving
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic

Latest News

13 businesses competing for who has the best Christmas decorations
The annual Christmas in Columbia event
Tramayne grant arrested on attempted murder charges.
Putnam County man arrested for stabbing a woman
Fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured in Putnam County.
Three teenagers injured and one killed in Putnam County crash
Eastside high students created a video thanking first responders is receiving attention.
Eastside high students tribute video for first responders is gathering a buzz
"Spirit of the horse" benefit show
"Spirit of the horse" benefit show