‘Christmas in Columbia’ returns with multiple events

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual “Christmas in Columbia” event is underway. The Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce has 13 businesses fighting to see who has the best lights.

People can download a map and travel to the various light displays. People can then cast a vote for the best Christmas lights on the chamber Facebook page through December 20th.

The winner gets a deluxe marketing package and bragging rights. Cast your vote here.

‘Christmas Card Lane’ will be located in Olustee Park and Lake DeSoto. Businesses will display Christmas Cards to spread joy and thanks to community members.

Santa will visit Olustee Park starting on Dec. 3rd. He will make nightly visits Thursday-Saturday nights from 5-8 pm until Christmas.

Children can drop off letters to Santa from Nov. 28th - Dec. 18th at the Chamber of Commerce. With the help of residents at “The Canopy Senior Living”, they will deliver the letters to the North Pole and bring back Santa’s responses.

BREAKING: The Chamber of Commerce has signed an EXCLUSIVE deal with the North Pole for boys and girls to write letters... Posted by Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

