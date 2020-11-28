Christmas tree farm will stay closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas tree lots are popping up across North Central Florida, a popular tree farm will not open this year.

The Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm along northwest 39th avenue in Gainesville announced they will be closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unicorn Hill, which has been open seasonally since 1982, typically runs on limited hours beginning Dec. 1st and usually sells out within a few days. but those seeking to cut down their own tree this year will have to search elsewhere.

