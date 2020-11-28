Florida Gators remain at the top of the East, Gators defeat Kentucky 34-10

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Florida’s SEC East matchup against Kentucky, the No. 6 Gators came out with the 34-10 victory over the Wildcats. The Gators have now beaten four SEC opponents by 20 or more points in the season for the first time since 2008.

According to ESPN, Kentucky was without 16 or 17 players including a starting OL, tight end, and running back.

The Wildcats were also looking to bounce back after a 63-3 beat down from Alabama last week.

This was also the return for Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts missed two games after suffering a concussion in the Georgia game, he also had to have nose surgery after UGA.

Starting in midway in the first quarter, the Gators added a fake punt on fourth down and Dameon Pierce rushed for 15 yards to get the first down. On that drive Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts, for 56 yards. That put Florida on the board first 7-0 after Evan McPherson’s kick.

In the beginning of the second quarter though, Gators receiver Justin Shorter fumbled the ball and Kentucky’s DeAndre Square recovered it. Then on that drive, the Wildcats would settle for the field goal making it 10-7 Wildcats. With that score, Florida gave up a 92 yard drive. Mullen was not so happy about that as he scolded defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on the sideline.

With about 1:20 left in the second quarter, Florida punter Jacob Finn punted on 4th and 11 for 49 yards at the UK 1. Kentucky would then go three and out.

Dan Mullen absolutely going in on Todd Grantham pic.twitter.com/Xk9wqQz9t8 — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) November 28, 2020

Once the Wildcats punted on 4th and 1, Florida freshman receiver Xzavier Henderson faked that he was going to return it but it was actually receiver Kadarius Toney actually caught it and ran it in for 50 yards for the touchdown. That would give the Gators the 14-10 right before the half.

In the third quarter with about 14 minutes left, Toney who played quarterback in high school, was in at the quarterback spot and sent it to Kyle Pitts for the first down! On that drive the Gators would score, with another Trask to Pitts connection. That score made it 21-10 after the PAT.

However, the defense did make a turn around. Sophomore Linebacker Mohammoud Diabate finished the game with six tackles, a half sack, and an interception in the third quarter, which set up Pitts to score his third touchdown reception that put the game away and made it 31-10.

“Still only gave up 10 points in the first half, and got a stop right before half that allowed us to take the lead and take the advantage. Our players, I think they understand that. They sit there and say, ‘Hey, that’s not the best we can play.’ Our coaches understand that, too. We’ve got to make some adjustments, make sure we make the adjustments for what they’re doing. We went through that at halftime,” Gators football coach Dan Mullen said.

In the fourth quarter, Evan McPherson nailed a field goal with 8:18 left, that made it 34-10, which would be the final.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 256 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Pitts wracked up 99 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

“You look at the different weapons we have, obviously, he’s one of our weapons that’s out there; he’s a dangerous matchup for guys on defense. But, again, I think Kyle Trask does a good job not forcing him the ball.” Mullen said.

The Gators now move to 7-1, and still remain at the top of the SEC East. Up next, Florida is scheduled to take on Tennessee in Knoxville.

