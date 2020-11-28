Advertisement

Gator Insider: Florida vs Kentucky preview

The Wildcats have given the Gators trouble in the last two meetings. Will that continue Saturday?
By Kevin Wells
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After debuting at number six in this week’s initial CFP rankings, the Gator football team knows it has a lot to gain by winning its last three regular season games and advancing to the all-important SEC title game. Saturday at noon, Florida welcomes a Kentucky team that travels to Gainesville after dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this week. Steve Russell previews the matchup in this week’s Gator Insider.

