Advertisement

Gators sound off after win against Wildcats

Florida handles Kentucky to push win streak to 5
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators overcame another sluggish start to score 24 unanswered points en route to beating Kentucky 34-10 for their fifth straight win of the season. Head Coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, and tight end Kyle Pitts shared their thoughts on the team’s performance after the game.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Coronavirus generic
No COVID-19 update from Florida Department of Health on Thanksgiving
Trinity Catholic lining up for a play against John Carroll Catholic.
High school football playoffs 11-27-2020
NCFL COVID-19 case updates: Florida adds 17,344 cases and 109 deaths over two days
Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas tree farm will stay closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, left, scrambles away from Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal...
Florida Gators remain at the top of the East, Gators defeat Kentucky 34-10
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of...
Gator Insider: Florida vs Kentucky preview
Florida head coach Dan Mullen talks to his team after an NCAA college football game against...
Gators sixth in initial CFP rankings
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college...
Gators football is COVID-19 free, Florida athletics reports 10 new positives