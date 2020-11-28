Gators sound off after win against Wildcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators overcame another sluggish start to score 24 unanswered points en route to beating Kentucky 34-10 for their fifth straight win of the season. Head Coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, and tight end Kyle Pitts shared their thoughts on the team’s performance after the game.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.