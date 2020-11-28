High school football playoffs 11-27-2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was region championship night in classes 1A through 4A across the state, and the region semifinal round for classes 5A and larger. Among the NCFL schools advancing was Columbia with a 28-26 victory over Mainland in the Class 6A region semifinals. The Tigers have won five straight after an 0-5 start to the year.

Friday’s Region Semifinals

7A-Region 1: Niceville (10-0) def. Buchholz (8-2), 38-35 (2OT)

6A-Region 1: Columbia (5-5) def. Mainland (8-2), 28-26

5A-Region 2: Vanguard (8-1) def. Clay (9-2), 38-7

Friday’s Region Finals

3A-Region 2: Trinity Catholic (7-3) def. John Carroll Catholic (9-2), 48-0

1A-Region 3: Madison County (10-2) def. Union County (8-4), 18-7

1A-Region 4 Hawthorne (9-2) def. Wildwood (9-2), 14-8

