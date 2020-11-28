Local art gallery gets head-start on Small Business Saturday with holiday-themed fundraiser

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -While many in North Central Florida spent their day going after Black Friday deals, local shops are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

“Mistletoe magic is what we named it,” said Cindy Sleezer, the curator of Gateway Art Gallery in Lake City. The downtown-based shop sells art in nearly every medium from greeting cards to steel sculptures.

“We do our art, we paint the pictures, we take the pictures,” added Sleezer.

The Mistletoe Magic craft market features exclusively holiday-themed arts and crafts.

“Ok well, when someone comes in our artists are usually, I mean we always have somebody,” mentioned Sleezer. “I mean one or two artists here and they always greet the person at the door to welcome them into our gallery and let them know that this is local and that it’s local artists staffing our gallery.”

You can find more information on Gateway Art Gallery here.

