Advertisement

Local art gallery gets head-start on Small Business Saturday with holiday-themed fundraiser

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -While many in North Central Florida spent their day going after Black Friday deals, local shops are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

“Mistletoe magic is what we named it,” said Cindy Sleezer, the curator of Gateway Art Gallery in Lake City. The downtown-based shop sells art in nearly every medium from greeting cards to steel sculptures.

“We do our art, we paint the pictures, we take the pictures,” added Sleezer.

The Mistletoe Magic craft market features exclusively holiday-themed arts and crafts.

“Ok well, when someone comes in our artists are usually, I mean we always have somebody,” mentioned Sleezer. “I mean one or two artists here and they always greet the person at the door to welcome them into our gallery and let them know that this is local and that it’s local artists staffing our gallery.”

You can find more information on Gateway Art Gallery here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

justice
Ocala man sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $800,000 fine
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
GFR Crash
Four car crash blocked traffic in Gainesville
Coronavirus generic
No COVID-19 update from Florida Department of Health on Thanksgiving
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic

Latest News

13 businesses competing for who has the best Christmas decorations
The annual Christmas in Columbia event
Tramayne grant arrested on attempted murder charges.
Putnam County man arrested for stabbing a woman
Fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured in Putnam County.
Three teenagers injured and one killed in Putnam County crash
Eastside high students created a video thanking first responders is receiving attention.
Eastside high students tribute video for first responders is gathering a buzz
"Spirit of the horse" benefit show
"Spirit of the horse" benefit show