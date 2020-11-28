Advertisement

Putnam County man arrested for stabbing a woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County Resident Is Behind Bars After Deputies Say On

Thanksgiving He Stabbed A Woman. 45 Year Old Tramayne Grant Is Charged With Attempted Murder

And Obstructing Justice.

Deputies Say A Woman Was Found On Twigg Street In Palatka Late Last Night With A Stab Wound, And

Was Flown To A Jacksonville Hospital. They Say Grant Reached Out To Law Enforcement Today.

Following An Interview With Detectives Grant Was Arrested.

He Is Being Held On No Bond.

