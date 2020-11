Three teenagers injured and one killed in Putnam County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers Are Investigating Reckless Driving As A Possible Cause Of

Crash That Killed One And Injured Three Other Teens In Putnam County.

Troopers Say Around Five This Evening, A Pickup Truck With Four Teens Inside Crashed On State Road

207 Near Jim Bryant Road, Blocking Lanes. A Witness Told Troopers The Truck Was Speeding When It

Crashed Into The Center Median And Flipped.

An 18 Year Old Man Was Killed.

Two 18 Year Olds And A 17 Year Old Were Injured.

F-H-P Is Still Investigating The Cause Of The Crash.

