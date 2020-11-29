Breast cancer survivor opens non-profit for women who have been diagnosed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends, family and supporters lined up for the grand opening of Blossoming Butterfly. Founder and CEO, Nicole Johnson suffered from breast cancer in 2015.

“I was sick for 351 days and I was behind on my rent and my lights,” said Johnson.

After her battle, she realized there were more people who needed help battling the disease and making ends meet.

“The women that I met who lost their cars, their homes and still needed assistance and there’s nobody to assist,” added Johnson.

Most importantly, she wants to give women hope.

“When you’re diagnosed, you’re going through your caterpillar stage and once you’re finished your hair comes back and you blossom…so blossoming butterfly…you’re a butterfly,” said Johnson.

Johnson has helped 10 women so far with her own finances and small donations. Now, after receiving the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation Grant for her building, she’s able to provide even more services, not just for Alachua county, but also across Florida.

Those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and are looking to apply will receive a folder that has an application, but also a checklist for things they may need like food, rent/mortgage assistance, meditation/yoga session and money for counseling services.

“Say if a woman doesn’t have insurance to be able to afford a wig, we’ll pay for that. With the donations and the sponsorships that we receive, we’ll be able to pay for that. If someone needs counseling, we’ll be able to pay for that.

Media Relations Liaison, Angelica Williams, says this mission is needed for women, especially black women, more now than ever.

“You know it’s good to have an organization that’s there to educate you and keeps the confidentiality where you don’t feel ashamed about what you’re going through,” said Williams.

Johnson knows her mission will continue to blossom.

“We’re going to grow and be a huge corporation where I can get more people that have a love to help people assist to make the vision happen,” added Johnson.

If you would like more information about services and how to apply Click Here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.