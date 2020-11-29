Advertisement

Crash in Dixie County leaves one dead

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving northbound on CR-358 in when, for...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving northbound on CR-358 in when, for unknown reasons, he swerved off the rode, overcorrected and hit a guardrail.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man in Dixie Co. died after his truck overturned last night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving northbound on CR-358 in when, for unknown reasons, he swerved off the rode, overcorrected and hit a guardrail.

His truck flipped over, and he was thrown out.

Dixie Co. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

FHP is currently investigating the crash.

