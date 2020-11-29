Advertisement

Gainesville Shrine Club hosts Saturday Community Market

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Shrine Club hosted their monthly Fourth Saturday Community Market. Vendors sold things like clothes, handmade goods and even small antique cars.

The mission this Saturday was to sell as many Christmas trees as possible. Forty trees ended up being sold.

A percentage of the proceeds go to the Shrine Club transportations fund, which helps child burn victims in need.

“The most important part is getting the patients to our hospital which is really expensive to do that so our club donates strictly through our transportation fund which helps,” said President, Randall Baker. “It doesn’t cover all expenses but it does help get them to our hospital to get them the care they needed.”

The Shrine Club hopes to bring more events to the area and spread the word about their community market.

