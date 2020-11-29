Advertisement

Lawtey plant sale celebrates seasonal gardening

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The weather might be turning down right cold, but that doesn’t mean you couldn’t add to your garden this weekend.

Mulberry Hill Studio and Two Brothers Farm held a two day seasonal plant sale in Lawty.

Fruits, vegetables, flowers, and a variety of plants were all on display for purchase.

The two day event allowed kids and adults to learn about gardening and landscaping as well.

Event organizers say they’re happy to help serve their neighbors.

“These are a great selections to get going for winter,” said landscape architect Amy Morie. “But they’re also here for you to get to know us, and know we’re part of your community. we’re here to help you out with growing needs and we want you to come back for that in the future.”

Two Brothers and Mulberry Hill plan on opening a retail nursery in 2021.

