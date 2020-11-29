Advertisement

Local artists take advantage of International Shopping Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Sunday was the perfect day to support and shop local artists.

The Marion Cultural Alliance participated in International Shopping Day, that supports local artists, on Sunday.

More than 20 artists participated. The executive director of the Marion Cultural Alliance said art is the perfect gift this holiday season.

“It is part of our role to champion artists,” Executive Director Jaye Baillie said. “It really is exciting to think that people are thinking about buying art across the world today. Our artists have done such a great job bringing us such joy, helping to educate us, challenge us, through their arts. This is a great way to say ‘thank you’ to the artists.”

Baillie also said this is an opportunity to celebrate and buy all types of art not just the pieces that hang on a wall.

You can find more info on the Marion Cultural Alliance at their website.

