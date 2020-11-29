Advertisement

Man missing in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -An elderly man in Marion Co. man is missing, according to Marion County Sheriff Deputies.

According to deputies, 77-year-old David Voldal was last seen leaving his home at 6601 SW 112th St in Ocala around 3:20 pm.

His family is concerned about his health as he has dementia and a pacemaker.

He was seen driving a red 2010 Toyota Corolla. The license plate number is EVCM58.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

