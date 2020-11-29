Advertisement

Marion County shooting injures one

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Marion Co. left one person injured Saturday night.

According to Marion county sheriff deputies, the shooting happened at the 3200 S HWY 314A.

The victim was taken to the hospital and a suspect is in custody.

Deputies are not releasing suspect’s name at this time.

They said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Coronavirus generic
No COVID-19 update from Florida Department of Health on Thanksgiving
Trinity Catholic lining up for a play against John Carroll Catholic.
High school football playoffs 11-27-2020
NCFL COVID-19 case updates: Florida adds 17,344 cases and 109 deaths over two days
Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas tree farm will stay closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Gainesville Shrine Club hosts community market
Blossoming Butterfly grand opening
Blossoming Butterfly grand opening
Cold front moves through Sunday night
AJ Overnight Forecast
Gainesville Shrine Club hosts Saturday Community Market
Gainesville Shrine Club hosts Saturday Community Market