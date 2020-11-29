Marion County shooting injures one

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Marion Co. left one person injured Saturday night.

According to Marion county sheriff deputies, the shooting happened at the 3200 S HWY 314A.

The victim was taken to the hospital and a suspect is in custody.

Deputies are not releasing suspect’s name at this time.

They said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

