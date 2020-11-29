Advertisement

Road resurfacing to begin on 34th Street in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers in Gainesville can expect delays along a busy street for the next few months.

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing 34th street beginning on Monday night.

The resurfacing project will stretch from NW 13th St to NW 16th Ave.

The construction will also include adding a turn lane at the intersection with 39th Ave, along with shoulder and drainage improvements.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

