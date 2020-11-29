“Small Business Saturday” has a positive impact on local businesses

Advertisement

"Small Business Saturday" is the Superbowl for local small businesses. This year the owners of "Pinner's Fine Shoes" and "Sycamore Lane Vintage Market," both locally owned small businesses, said Saturday was a success.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -“Small Business Saturday” is the Superbowl for local small businesses. During the pandemic, this day is even more important to those who have managed to stay afloat.

The owners of “Pinner’s Fine Shoes” and “Sycamore Lane Vintage Market,” both locally owned small businesses, said Saturday was a success.

Joel Searby, the owner of “Sycamore Lane Vintage Market,” said his business saw a mix of new and returning customers.

“Shopping small is not just about spending your money where it stays more local, although, that’s part of it. It’s also about making a cultural statement that we want to have our dollars and influence and our goods that we are using and purchasing right here in our own area. We want to serve people that we know and be apart of our community.”

Searby offered people the opportunity to shop locally through his business’s online store. He said his company supports the community, and one example of that is sponsoring dinner for Newberry High School’s football team.

Duke Pinner of “Pinner’s Fine Shoes” said the connection between the community and the businesses extends far behind the brick and mortar shop.

“I feel like “Small Business Saturday” is every day of the year, 365 days. I have customers now 3rd generation that played on soccer teams that we sponsored as a local business 30 years ago. They are still shopping with us. That is what small business does. It contributes back to the community.”

He said he had tremendous success the entire week leading up to Saturday because of the community. Pinner said shopping at small businesses allows the money to be reinvested in the local community.

Both owners believe it is essential for people to support businesses all of the time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

