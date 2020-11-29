Advertisement

Woman dies in car crash in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida woman is dead after her car flipped over several times Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving east on SR-24 just south of Waldo when, for unknown reasons, the woman drove off the road. Her car flipped multiple times before landing in a concrete ditch.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by Alachua County EMS.

The crash is currently being investigated by FHP.

