Woman dies in car crash in Alachua County

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida woman is dead after her car flipped over several times Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving east on SR-24 just south of Waldo when, for unknown reasons, the woman drove off the road. Her car flipped multiple times before landing in a concrete ditch.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by Alachua County EMS.

The crash is currently being investigated by FHP.

