A Blast of Cold Air Arrives

By Bill Quinlan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Much cooler and drier air moves into our area as an area of high pressure builds into NCFL.

Skies will partially clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the mid/low 30′s by Tuesday morning.

Sunny but breezy and chilly Tuesday with highs only reaching the lower 50′s.

Readings drop into the upper 20′s and low 30′s early Wednesday. Protect people, pets, and plants overnight Tuesday night!

WCJB WEATHER
