City of Ocala hosts cooking oil recycling day

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala hosted it’s second annual cooking oil recycling day Monday.

With frying turkey’s a popular cooking method for many families, that is what the city mainly collects during the event.

The Water Resources Department also likes to show residents why they shouldn’t dump oil down the drain.

“Fats, oils and grease specifically will collect on the side of our pipes and eventually it will constrict that flow and they congeal on the side of those pipes and they create what’s called a ‘fat burgh.’ It’s just being conscious about what you’re putting down your drain, being conscious about what you’re putting down your toilets and making sure that you don’t have any issues down the line and we don’t have any issues down the line either,” Ocala Water Resources Department Coordinator, Rachel Slocumb said.

Last year the city collected roughly 42 gallons of oil and this year they exceeded that number by around 10 gallons.

If residents missed this year’s event, City Officials said the best way to dispose of used cooking oil is to seal it in a plastic jug or container and put it in the trash.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

