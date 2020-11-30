Advertisement

Cold Night Shelter Program activates as temperatures drop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the temperatures dropping Monday, Gainesville’s Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program is opening its doors.

St. Francis House and Grace Marketplace at the Empowerment Center provide shelter anytime the temperatures fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

St. Francis House is appropriate for families, women, and children while Grace Marketplace primarily serves individual adults.

The CNS program is expected to remain in effect Nov. 30 until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The program usually runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.

