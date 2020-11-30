Extensive damage in NW Gainesville after severe storm moved through Monday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On the last day of hurricane season, it was a line of severe thunderstorms that caused extensive wind damage in parts of Gainesville Monday morning.

The storm impacted the Sable Chase neighborhood and Springtree neighborhood in the vicinity of NW 39th Ave and 34th St in Gainesville.

The storm moved through Monday morning around 5:20 or 5:30 AM. TV20′s AJ Willy spoke with one resident who says they saw a funnel cloud, which he says didn’t actually touch the ground. Another resident says it sounded like a train was coming through his house.

“I started hearing pelting against my window and against my roof and it got worse and worse and worse, said Jack Ryan, a resident who had a tree fall on his house. “And then the things you hear like being in a tornado, the freight train effect is what started after that and it did get louder and louder and louder. I’ve never been through one before.”

Other residents says they feel very lucky there weren’t any injuries reported.

“My neighbors got it pretty good, as you can see behind me,” said Joshua King, a resident who lives in the Springtree neighborhood. I’m just glad that it wasn’t more severe than what happened here.”

The National Weather Service said they do not plan on doing a damage survey right now, but may change that decision in the future. They will be the deciding factor to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.

