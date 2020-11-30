FHP is dedicating roads to troopers who have died
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week the Florida Highway Patrol is honoring the lives of troopers who died in the line of duty.
Tuesday, a 5-mile stretch of I-75 starting at the Alachua exit will be dedicated to Master Sergeant William Bishop. In June 2017 while responding to a crash just north of Alachua, Bishop was hit by a vehicle.
Wednesday, another stretch of road will be dedicated.
On US Highway 19 in Dixie County the area near County Road 351 A will be named in remembrance of Patrolman Royston Walker. In August 1936, Walker was shot and killed while trying to perform a traffic stop.
