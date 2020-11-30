Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Saturday night shooting in Gainesville left two people injured.

According to Gainesville Police, two people were grazed by bullets at the downtown Wells Fargo.

One man and one woman were hit, and went to UF Health Shands afterwards. Shands reported the shooting, as the two people did not go to police.

Police said when they went to the area the alleged shooting happened, they found numerous bullet casings.

No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time. GPD is currently conducting an investigation.

