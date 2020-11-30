Advertisement

Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Saturday night shooting in Gainesville left two people injured.

According to Gainesville Police, two people were grazed by bullets at the downtown Wells Fargo.

One man and one woman were hit, and went to UF Health Shands afterwards. Shands reported the shooting, as the two people did not go to police.

Police said when they went to the area the alleged shooting happened, they found numerous bullet casings.

No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time. GPD is currently conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was pronounced dead on the scene by Alachua County EMS.
Woman dies in car crash in Alachua County
The Florida department of transportation will begin resurfacing 34th street beginning tomorrow...
Road resurfacing to begin on 34th Street in Gainesville
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Breast cancer survivor cuts ribbon for grand opening of non-profit, Blossoming Butterfly
Breast cancer survivor opens non-profit for women who have been diagnosed
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving northbound on CR-358 in when, for...
Crash in Dixie County leaves one dead

Latest News

A variety of plants on sale at the Lawtey plant sale.
Lawtey Plant Sale
Timothy McGee arrested for attempted burglary.
High Springs man arrested for trying to break into liquor store
The Week Ahead has the information you need to know for your upcoming week.
Week Ahead
North Central Florida residents are attempting to create a new county.
Springs County
Timothy McGee was arrested for trying to break into a liquor store in High Springs.
High Springs Burglary