Gators to tip off Wednesday afternoon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team has a fourth different season opening opponent before even playing a game. The Gators have signed on to travel to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut for Wednesday’s season opener against Army at 2:30 p.m. and then another game Thursday versus Boston College at 9:30 p.m.

The Gators were originally slated to tip off at Bubbleville at Mohegan Sun over Thanksgiving weekend. The game was scheduled to be against Maine and later changed to UMass Lowell. Florida’s trip to Connecticut didn’t happen as planned while the Gators paused team activities to positive COVID-19 tests. Florida and Oklahoma then canceled this week’s non-conference matchup in Norman. Bubbleville is an 11-day event that allowed enough scheduling flexibility to allow Florida a visit on short notice.

Florida will return to Gainesville for its home opener vs. Stetson on Sunday, Dec. 6, as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.