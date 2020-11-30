Advertisement

High Springs man arrested for trying to break into liquor store

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to break into a liquor store.

High Springs Police arrested 63-year old Timothy Mcgee after they overheard an odd noise near Cheers liquor while on patrol.

When police went to investigate, the found Mcgee hiding behind a building. Police say Mcgee tried breaking into the store using a brick, causing damage to the front door.

Mcgee is being held in the Alachua County Jail, and is charged with attempted burglary, felony criminal mischief, loitering and prowling.

