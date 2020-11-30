High Springs man arrested for trying to break into liquor store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to break into a liquor store.

High Springs Police arrested 63-year old Timothy Mcgee after they overheard an odd noise near Cheers liquor while on patrol.

When police went to investigate, the found Mcgee hiding behind a building. Police say Mcgee tried breaking into the store using a brick, causing damage to the front door.

Mcgee is being held in the Alachua County Jail, and is charged with attempted burglary, felony criminal mischief, loitering and prowling.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.