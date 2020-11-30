Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies charge woman with murder in mistaken identity shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a fatal shooting in Marion County.

Sheriff’s deputies are charging a woman with second degree murder, in what they are calling a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives say at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, Jennifer Hill shot and killed Michael Hofacker in the 3200 block of S Highway 314A.

They say Hofacker was walking on the side of the road, when Hill pulled over and demanded to know his name.

Detectives say she then shot him in the head.

Hill claims the victim had a gun, but detectives found no weapon.

A family member told detectives that Hill was recently the victim of an armed robbery and the person of interest in that case shares the same first name as the victim.

Hill is being held on no bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was pronounced dead on the scene by Alachua County EMS.
Woman dies in car crash in Alachua County
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time.
Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried
Weather Damage 4 | Courtesy: Mark Sterling
Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville
The Florida department of transportation will begin resurfacing 34th street beginning tomorrow...
Road resurfacing to begin on 34th Street in Gainesville

Latest News

Freezing Temps Move Into NCFL
A Blast of Cold Air Arrives
Many trees were down after a severe storm came through Gainesville Monday morning.
Extensive damage in NW Gainesville after severe storm moved through Monday morning
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
FHP is detecting roads to troopers who have died
FHP is dedicating roads to troopers who have died
Another way to help out is to buy toys though a QR code on your phone. Once you order through...
NCFL Toys For Tots campaigns in need of donations