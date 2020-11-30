Marion County Sheriff’s deputies charge woman with murder in mistaken identity shooting

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a fatal shooting in Marion County.

Sheriff’s deputies are charging a woman with second degree murder, in what they are calling a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives say at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, Jennifer Hill shot and killed Michael Hofacker in the 3200 block of S Highway 314A.

They say Hofacker was walking on the side of the road, when Hill pulled over and demanded to know his name.

Detectives say she then shot him in the head.

Hill claims the victim had a gun, but detectives found no weapon.

A family member told detectives that Hill was recently the victim of an armed robbery and the person of interest in that case shares the same first name as the victim.

Hill is being held on no bond.

