MCSO deputies investigate burglary at Boys and Girls Club

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a second burglary at the Boys and Girls Club in Silver Springs Shores.

Items like laptops, chrome books and even a PlayStation 3 gaming system was stolen from this Boys and Girls Club branch and this isn’t the first time that this has happened.

This is the second time the Silver Springs Shores location has been burglarized this year.

Several of these items were recently donated or purchased to replace what had been stolen previously.

“We use the laptops and the chrome books for our academic programs. The youth that we serve are the kids that need it most and to know that the kids who need it most had those tools taken away from them, yeah it’s very upsetting, it’s very frustrating,” Boys and Girls Club of Marion County CEO, April Savarese said.

Roughly 5,000 dollars’ worth of electronics were stolen from this location.

Property crimes detectives are searching for answers. Officials said there weren’t signs of forced entry but whoever is caught could face felony charges.

“Because it’s a burglary of an unoccupied building and it would be grand theft, so anything over 750 dollars of theft is grand theft, with the new Florida state statue so that does make it a felony theft as well,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Zach Moore said.

The laptops were donated by the Coca Cola Company in honor of Black History Month Boys and Girls Club officials said, and it’s something MCSO investigators said can help in identifying the stolen devices.

“Some of the laptops that were stolen were donated by Coca-Cola so they do have a Coca-Cola symbol inscribed on the top of them, so if you see that it could possibly be one of the laptops that were stolen,” Moore added.

And at this time, officials said that there is no reason to believe that the two burglaries are connected.

