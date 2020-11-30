NCFL Toys For Tots campaigns in need of donations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to the Toys For Tots campaign in North Central Florida.

A coordinator for Alachua County’s Toys For Tots drive said there has been about a 20% increase of families in need of toy donations this year.

“A local business would have a toy box set out in the front. As people go in out and do their normal day to day business, they see the box and are reminded to purchase a toy and donate to the local campaign here to support the Alachua County children. With people not doing that, now we have the need to push out information other ways,” Alachua County Toys For Tots Coordinator Dennis Wait said.

You can still drop off an unwrapped toy in person at several locations across North Central Florida but Wait said less people are shopping in-person because of the pandemic.

Another way to help out is to buy toys though a QR code on your phone. Once you order through the link, the toys will be shipped to the Alachua County Toys For Tots warehouse.

“We can use the virtual means of collecting both toys from say Walmart or Target or we do take monetary donations using a link from our website,” Wait said.

Toys For Tots drives that serve Bradford, Gilchrist, Columbia, Marion and Suwannee counties are also accepting donations.

You can also donate unwrapped toys by dropping them off in the TV20 lobby at 6220 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32653.

There will be a drive-thru toy drop for Toys For Tots at North Florida Regional Medical Center Saturday at 10am.

