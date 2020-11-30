Poll: High school football play of the week
See who delivered the top highlights of last Friday in TV20′s play of the week poll
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The players of North Central Florida delivered once again this past Friday night. Hawthorne, Columbia, Vanguard, and Trinity Catholic all advanced with postseason wins. It’s up to you to choose the top play of the week based on four options. Vote for the play of the week below.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.