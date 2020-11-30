Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Springs County welcome center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -People advocating for the creation of a new North Central Florida county are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new welcome center.

Advocates for the creation of Springs Co. announced in a Facebook post they’re holding a ribbon cutting ceremony next Sunday in High Springs.

INTRODUCING THE SPRINGS COUNTY WELCOME CENTER: Please join us for a historic red ribbon cutting and sign reveal...

Posted by Springs County Florida on Sunday, November 29, 2020

The welcome center will act as the meeting location for future activities.

The proposed county would annex the towns of High Springs, Newberry, Alachua, Archer and parts of west Gainesville.

Related Story: Springs County initiative gaining interest in Alachua County

The group is hoping to take up legislative action on the counties creation sometime next year.

Related story: Petition calls for creation of new county in North Central Florida

