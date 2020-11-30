Russell Report: After win over Kentucky, Florida Gators look ahead to Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team now prepares for a trip to Rocky Top this weekend and the weather could be cold and nasty. It might even snow in the morning. And the Vols got a bye to prepare for the Gators as well. Maybe in this crazy year we are in, it will be fitting for the Gators to go to Rocky Top and have it snow. But snow or not, Florida has to win this game to keep its playoff hopes alive. Some fans didn’t like the win over Kentucky. Offense was too pedestrian, didn’t run the ball well enough, didn’t pass it enough, defense didn’t start well, and certainly cameras caught coach Dan Mullen giving defensive coordinator Todd Grantham an earful about something he didn’t like.

Alabama dominated Auburn. Oh, did I mention Alabama again? That’s the measuring stick a lot of Gator fans are using when sizing up their team. And fair or not, that’s the way it is going to be until December 19th when they hopefully play each other.

Let’s take a look around college football to see what else shakes out! Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh just lost at home to a Penn State team that hadn’t won a game all year, and it was the first time in school history it lost to a team that was 0-5 or worse. The Michigan quarterbacks combined for a whopping 112 yards passing in the loss.

Ohio State didn’t play a game again because of COVID-19 issues and the head coach has tested positive. If they lose one more game, they can’t play, per rule, in the conference title game. And if they don’t, how will the college football playoff committee look at that? Could they take a team that didn’t even qualify for its own championship game?

Syracuse has a proud football history, with players like Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Donovan McNabb. But they are awful this year, and on Saturday, as they were trying for a comeback win, on fourth down the quarterback, spiked the ball, on fourth down.

Let’s end on something really nice. History-making nice. Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five football game when she kicked for Vanderbilt. It was the only good story for Vandy as they got shut out by Missouri. Kentucky threw for a whopping 62 yards against the Gators.

Oh wait, I said I would end on something nice, didn’t I? Kyle Trask is still in the thick of the Heinemann race. There ya go!

