The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Nov 30

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Tuesday, a wounded combat veteran will be getting a free car, thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program.

The giveaway will take place at Honda of Lake City at 1 pm.

Starting on Wednesday, the city of Ocala will begin a series of events taking the place of the canceled Light-Up Ocala event.

A reading of the polar express will kick off festivities at the Jenkins open air amphitheater.

People who want to attend should bring their own chairs.

There will be events throughout the next few weeks, including:

Dec. 2: Story telling

Dec. 3 – 17 (select nights): Santa on the Square

Dec. 4 -18 (select nights): Holiday movies series

Dec. 8 -10: Santa’s Calling

Dec. 10: Senior Holiday Luncheon

Dec. 16: Santa Paws

Micanopy residents will be able to express their feelings about a proposed general store for the city on Thursday.

The Alachua County Development Review Committee will discuss the store and receive public comment.

On Friday, North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville will host their annual pond lighting, only this time, it’ll be virtual.

The performance will be streamed on their Facebook page from 6pm to 8pm.

Once the pond is lit, people are free to walk around the pond, socially distanced, throughout the month.

