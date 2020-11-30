Advertisement

Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: A thunderstorm passed through North Central Florida early Monday morning, causing damage in at least one neighborhood.

Tree limbs are scattered on the ground throughout the Sable Chase sub-division in Gainesville.

One tree fell on a house, and clean-up is ongoing.

TV20′s AJ Willy spoke to the man who lives there about what it was like when the storm came through.

“I started hearing pelting against the window and against my roof, and it got worse and worse and worse. And then the things you hear - like being in a tornado, the freight train effect is what started after that. And it did get louder and louder and louder,” said Jack Ryan, a resident whose home was damaged by a fallen tree.

The National Weather Service said they do not plan on doing a damage survey right now, but may change that decision in the future. They will be the deciding factor to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.

ORIGINAL STORY:

People in and around the neighborhood of Sable Chase woke up to downed trees and damaged homes.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, a storm moved through northwest Gainesville.

We received reports from some living in the area of NW 39th Street and NW 34th Street that they experienced a microburst.

These reports are not yet confirmed.

TV20’s AJ Willy is out surveying the damage.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

