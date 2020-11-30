Advertisement

Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the early morning hours on Sunday, two people were shot in a downtown Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot.

This shooting was not reported to police until the victims reached the hospital, leaving g-p-d to piece together a strange story.

A man and a woman were both grazed by bullets, then ran off in opposite directions. The woman got in her car and drove herself to the University of Florida Health Shands Emergency Room. Meanwhile, the man was picked up by a local event bus.

“Luckily we were able to get him out of the situation,” said the President of Gainesville Brew Bus, Ryan Sheppard. “It looked like he did definitely have some attackers so we were able to get away and I don’t know the whole scope of the situation. All I know is that as soon as We turned around and saw him running. He said that he needed help. People were shooting him. I said get in. We’ll get you out here and immediately took him Shands.”

Gainesville police officers are investigating multiple leads on a suspect

“Shands actually contacted law enforcement to let us know about the incident, said Public Information Officer, Graham Glover. “Our detectives subsequently showed up found some shell casings in the area. Now, there’s an ongoing investigation to try and find that suspect.”

Shepherd says no passengers were on his bus at the time.

