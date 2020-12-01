Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners approve $26 million into CARES Act fund

Alachua County commission meeting
Alachua County commission meeting(Ruelle Fludd)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly $30 million out of Alachua County’s general fund got the stamp of approval by commissioners to move over to the Cares Act fund.

In a six-part motion, commissioners allowed $26 million in an inter-fund loan towards the Cares Act to be federally reimbursed. Commissioners got updates on how much has been spent already and the projection totals just over $39 million. The extra money is to continue providing assistance to people and businesses and includes $171,000 to the school board for technology.

“There was a number of folks that approached the board about putting the investment into the technology and the board room so that their meetings can function similar to their colleagues across the street at the county and the city so I’m very much in favor of that 171 immediately,” mentioned Chairman of the board, Ken Cornell.

Staff is also directed to start researching the cost of upgrading the county building with more COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital
Weather Damage 4 | Courtesy: Mark Sterling
Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville
Springs County
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Springs County welcome center
No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time.
Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried

Latest News

Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Some tips to help keep your plants safe when temperatures drop
Preparing your plants for freezing temperatures
Wells Fargo teamed up with the Texas-based Military Warriors Support Foundation to sponsor the...
NCFL veteran awarded new car on Giving Tuesday
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
thumbnail
Florida lawmakers weighing tuition price hike