Alachua County commissioners approve $26 million into CARES Act fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly $30 million out of Alachua County’s general fund got the stamp of approval by commissioners to move over to the Cares Act fund.

In a six-part motion, commissioners allowed $26 million in an inter-fund loan towards the Cares Act to be federally reimbursed. Commissioners got updates on how much has been spent already and the projection totals just over $39 million. The extra money is to continue providing assistance to people and businesses and includes $171,000 to the school board for technology.

“There was a number of folks that approached the board about putting the investment into the technology and the board room so that their meetings can function similar to their colleagues across the street at the county and the city so I’m very much in favor of that 171 immediately,” mentioned Chairman of the board, Ken Cornell.

Staff is also directed to start researching the cost of upgrading the county building with more COVID-19 precautions.

