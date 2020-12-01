Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The terms of Alachua County Superintendent Karen Clarke’s resignation were under question at the first special meeting with new board member Diyonne McGraw. Some members discussed what they say is a history of Clarke underserving minority students, losing the headstart grant, and mishandling the pandemic as a few reasons why Clarke should leave.

“The process of healing all with the complexity and the issues that we have to deal with,” added McGraw. “Especially with tracking our children and dealing with the COVID and now looking at COVID, to me, recovery plan. I think that in the best interest of our children and everybody, we need to thank Superintendent Clarke.”

McGraw motioned to acknowledge Clarke’s service as the superintendent and accept the resignation effective December 1— cutting short Clarke’s initial last day by more than six months.

“She’s already resigned,” mentioned Rob Hyatt, school board member for District 5.

Hyatt was one of two dissenting votes and said Clarke’s resignation set for summer 2021 is enough to start fresh for the board.

“I’m going on record and saying, I think it’s a mistake,” added Hyatt. “She’s already resigned but gosh, that’s not enough. You know, because we didn’t get a chance to fire her outright so let’s go ahead and truncate her service immediately.”

Board members are set to input names for their choice of the interim superintendent by Thursday with an announcement expected by Friday.

