December 2020 Hometown Hero: Robert Hart of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A vehicle, vessel or a helping hand best describes Robert Hart of Gainesville.

“I’m no hero, there are a lot of people out there that are heroes,” added Hart.

After nearly 30 years as Sunstate Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Hart has used his position to connect Sunstate with local charities in need and is retiring. It’s lead to thousands of dollars in donations, countless hours of volunteering and priceless relationships.

“It’s still just as rewarding now as it was back then,” mentioned Hart. “Really going back to the small local charities that we’ve helped. We’ve always, as long as I have been there that has been our focus and the youth and helping people that needed it, that deserved it. That’s been, I can’t even express it.”

One of the heroes Hart supported throughout the year is The Dreamers Foundation.

“But he’s just a giving person with a big heart, caring for people which I love,” said Wanda Jackson, the founder of the organization. It’s a group meant to support the mentally disabled of all ages throughout Alachua County through creativity and keeping company.

“And volunteered for our foundation as well,” mentioned Jackson. “Cooking, he loved to cook so he volunteered for our fundraiser, you know. He came and served and did the fashion show, participated in the fashion show and got others to participate in our fashion show which turned out to be a blessing.”

Contact The Dreamer’s Foundation at dreamerfinc@hotmail.com or at 352-374-7955.

