FHP reports fatal crash in Putnam County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Putnam County.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman from St. Augustine was driving an SUV south on State Road 207 north of Wildwood Lane.

The Suzuki SUV ran off the roadway.

The woman overturned in the attempt to correct and the passenger, an unnamed 31-year-old man, was ejected.

Troopers say the man died.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

