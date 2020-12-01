Advertisement

Florida men ready to unveil new look

Gators take on Army, 2:30 Wed.
By Kevin Wells
Dec. 1, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After several delays to the season, the Florida men’s basketball team finally tips off Wednesday at “Bubbleville” in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Gators will take on Army at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and then stay to battle Boston College Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Florida returns six of last year’s top eight scorers from a team that stood 19-12 overall when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the season. Junior forward Keyontae Johnson is back as Preseason SEC Player of the Year. Johnson and head coach Mike White spoke on Tuesday about the challenges facing the team during the era of COVID-19.

