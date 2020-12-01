GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police said a woman was able to fend off an attempted sexual assault after she was followed home.

Police say the victim was at Hunters Crossing Apartments Saturday, Nov. 28, after a shopping trip when investigators said Tenzin Bhumba, 28, grabbed her by the throat. Officers say he forced her into her apartment but she fought him off. He ran away, but his wallet was left behind.

Detectives say security footage shows Bhumba following the victim around a store.

Bhumba was charged with attempted sexual battery, burglary and delaying communication to law enforcement. He was booked at the Alachua County Jail with a bond set at $205,000.

ATTEMPTED SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST On Saturday, November 28, 2020, at approximately 7:16PM, GPD officers were dispatched... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.