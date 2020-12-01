Advertisement

GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police said a woman was able to fend off an attempted sexual assault after she was followed home.

Police say the victim was at Hunters Crossing Apartments Saturday, Nov. 28, after a shopping trip when investigators said Tenzin Bhumba, 28, grabbed her by the throat. Officers say he forced her into her apartment but she fought him off. He ran away, but his wallet was left behind.

Detectives say security footage shows Bhumba following the victim around a store.

Bhumba was charged with attempted sexual battery, burglary and delaying communication to law enforcement. He was booked at the Alachua County Jail with a bond set at $205,000.

ATTEMPTED SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST On Saturday, November 28, 2020, at approximately 7:16PM, GPD officers were dispatched...

Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Damage 4 | Courtesy: Mark Sterling
Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Springs County
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Springs County welcome center
No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time.
Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital

Latest News

Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery
GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery
Preparing for cold weather
Preparing for cold weather in North Central Florida