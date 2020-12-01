Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday!

(KGWN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Today is focused on giving back. It’s Giving Tuesday!

Since 2012, people have recognized the day by encouraging each other to do good, making donations, or giving their time.

It’s all about doing good deeds any way you can.

Some ideas include donating money to a cause important to you or starting a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit.

Volunteering is another way to make an impact.

Looking to give back locally? Check out some of these local organizations.

American Red Cross: Northeast Florida Chapter - Serving Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Union counties.

The Salvation Army: Gainesville

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank - Serving Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy and Lafayette counties.

Grow Hub

