GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Today is focused on giving back. It’s Giving Tuesday!

Since 2012, people have recognized the day by encouraging each other to do good, making donations, or giving their time.

It’s all about doing good deeds any way you can.

Some ideas include donating money to a cause important to you or starting a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit.

Volunteering is another way to make an impact.

Looking to give back locally? Check out some of these local organizations.

American Red Cross: Northeast Florida Chapter - Serving Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Union counties.

The Salvation Army: Gainesville

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank - Serving Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy and Lafayette counties.

Grow Hub

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.