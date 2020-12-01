Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s chief financial officer was in Gainesville on Tuesday, calling on state lawmakers to pass legal protections for businesses during the pandemic.

Jimmy Patronis was at Blue Gill Quality Food to advocate for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. He was joined by North Central Florida state lawmakers Keith Perry, Stan McClain, Chuck Clemons and Dennis Baxley.

At the event, Patronis said as a former small business owner, he knows the importance of protecting businesses from frivolous lawsuits.

