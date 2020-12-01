Advertisement

Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s chief financial officer was in Gainesville on Tuesday, calling on state lawmakers to pass legal protections for businesses during the pandemic.

Jimmy Patronis was at Blue Gill Quality Food to advocate for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. He was joined by North Central Florida state lawmakers Keith Perry, Stan McClain, Chuck Clemons and Dennis Baxley.

At the event, Patronis said as a former small business owner, he knows the importance of protecting businesses from frivolous lawsuits.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital
Weather Damage 4 | Courtesy: Mark Sterling
Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville
Springs County
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Springs County welcome center
No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time.
Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried

Latest News

Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Some tips to help keep your plants safe when temperatures drop
Preparing your plants for freezing temperatures
Wells Fargo teamed up with the Texas-based Military Warriors Support Foundation to sponsor the...
NCFL veteran awarded new car on Giving Tuesday
thumbnail
Florida lawmakers weighing tuition price hike